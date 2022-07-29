Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeepa's film receives massive opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide

Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona' has been in the news since the time its first poster was announced and now that it has been released, the box office numbers of the films are shooting for the stars.

The film had a humongous opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide and there is no doubt why.

'Vikrant Rona' is currently the talking point of the industry. The audience is in love with the film's trance and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic.

With more than 800 artists used to create the VFX effect in 'Vikrant Rona', the film is a visual marvel. Anup Bhandari has done a marvelous job with the cinematography and the audience is in awe of it.

Fans are also loving the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is receiving love from all quarters.

‘Vikrant Rona’ released worldwide in 3D on July 28. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.

The film is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.