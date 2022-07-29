e-Paper Get App

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeepa's film receives massive opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide

The film had a humongous opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide and there is no doubt why

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona' has been in the news since the time its first poster was announced and now that it has been released, the box office numbers of the films are shooting for the stars.

The film had a humongous opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide and there is no doubt why.

'Vikrant Rona' is currently the talking point of the industry. The audience is in love with the film's trance and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic.

With more than 800 artists used to create the VFX effect in 'Vikrant Rona', the film is a visual marvel. Anup Bhandari has done a marvelous job with the cinematography and the audience is in awe of it.

Fans are also loving the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ is receiving love from all quarters.

‘Vikrant Rona’ released worldwide in 3D on July 28. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.

The film is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Read Also
'Vikrant Rona' Review: Kichcha Sudeepa’s film is a yawn fest but has an impressive climax
article-image
HomeEntertainmentVikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeepa's film receives massive opening of Rs 35 crore worldwide

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling detention centre in Donbas that killed 53 POWs, Ukraine denies

Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling detention centre in Donbas that killed 53 POWs, Ukraine denies

'It's unfortunate': AICF chief Bharat Singh Chauhan on Pakistan team withdrawing ahead of 44th Chess...

'It's unfortunate': AICF chief Bharat Singh Chauhan on Pakistan team withdrawing ahead of 44th Chess...

'Rashtrapatni' row: FIR filed against Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury in Dindori of MP

'Rashtrapatni' row: FIR filed against Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury in Dindori of MP

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed

Mumbai updates: City police book 19 persons in two cases over Aarey Metro 3 carshed