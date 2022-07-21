Vikram Bhatt says, 'Sushmita Sen is not a gold digger, she is a love digger!'

Pics: Instagram/vikrampbhatt /sushmitasen47

At the success party of Judaa Hoke Bhi, present were the film’s producer, writer, Mahesh Bhatt and director Vikram Bhatt. Along with K Sera Sera and Vikram’s virtual production technology, they are all set to change the dynamics of filmmaking. The Free Press Journal caught up with Vikram for an exclusive chat.

When we ask Vikram about the latest tweets criticising his ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen as a gold digger, he defends her. “She is not a gold digger, she is a love digger. When she went out with me, she was Miss Universe, and I was a penniless, struggling director. She could have dated anybody. She could have dated any big star, but she chose to date me. She didn’t need a man to give her two kids. She has done it on her own. She is a woman with a spine of steel. I can believe that anyone can be a gold digger, but I know Sushmita can’t be a gold digger. I am very confident about her as I know her well. Whatever may be her relationship, the fact is that I can still stand up for her after these years have gone by. She is a very self-respecting woman who has lived on her own terms,” he avers.

Vikram has an interesting memory to share. “The only memory I can remember is that I didn’t have the money to go to America, and she flew me to the US with her own money. Mere ko toh yeh gold digger nahin lagti," he says.

We then ask him why did the two split? “That’s an old story... itne saal ho gaye yaar. 1998 ki kahani hai yeh, 25 saal ho gaye… yaad bhi nahin hai mereko ab," he states.

The filmmaker also confirms that he has not spoken to the former Miss Universe. “No, I am not in touch with Shush now,” he explains.

Vikram’s horror franchise 1920 is very special to him. “Yes, 1920 Horror Of Heart is my franchise which has been announced... It's my successful franchise film. This will be directed by my daughter (Krishna Bhatt). What a coincidence my daughter had started coming on my sets while I was directing 1920, and now she is set to create a horror film,” he reveals.

Talking about his next film, he shares, “I’m directing another film on international sex trafficking. This will compete with worldwide action films. My guru Bhaat saab is penning this film. The start of the revolution always begins with a whisper.”

Mahesh Bhatt was quick to reveal the title of this sex trafficking film, Khilone. Elaborating on the title as well as giving a sneak peek of the story, he says, “Khilone deals with the major menace of human trafficking. I think we have not yet woken up and how the people are involved in encouraging and perpetuating it. Human beings are trafficked for pleasure and profit. Human beings become Khilone.”

He concludes, “It’s the vision of Satish Panchariya (Chairman K Sera Sera) to release it in one and half lakh theatres. It’s a story of a girl who is amidst a great problem, and she grapples, experiences and deals with it. And gives you a kind of fairy tale in the end but tells you that this is the end of this story, but the problem is still there.”