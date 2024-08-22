 Vijay Unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag In Chennai, Pledges To Uphold Principle Of Equality
Vijay Unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Flag In Chennai, Pledges To Uphold Principle Of Equality

Vijay's father and mother were also present at the party office during the unveiling of TVK's flag and symbol

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
Vijay |

Actor-turned-politician Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party office in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay's father and mother were also present at the party office during the unveiling of TVK's flag and symbol.

Before unveiling the flag of the party, the actor turned politician read a pledge and said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," reads the pledge.

Earlier, in a press statement released on Wednesday in Tamil, the star actor said, "It is a great blessing if every day is a new direction and a new force in history. 22nd August 2024 is the day that God and nature have given us as such a blessing.

It is the day when the flag, the main symbol of our Tamil Nadu Victory Club, will be introduced."

"Working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we will introduce our heroic flag, the victory flag, which will become the symbol of our state, tomorrow at our headquarters secretariat and release the association flag song. I am pleased to announce that we are hoisting the club flag," the release added.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham in February this year. 

