Vijay Deverakonda To Star In Telugu Remake Of Gujarati Film Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate: Report

Vijay Deverakonda To Star In Telugu Remake Of Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate? | Instagram

Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was released last year, became a blockbuster at the box office. It collected over Rs. 120 crore gross worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Gujarati movie of all time. Now, according to a report, a Telugu remake of the film is being planned, and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of Lord Krishna in it.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ram Charan was being considered to star in the film, but Vijay has been roped in for the remake. A source told the portal, “It’s indeed true that Laalo’s Telugu remake is in the works. But Ram Charan is not a part of it. It’s Vijay Deverakonda who has bagged the much-sought-after role of Lord Krishna.”

The source revealed that the Telugu remake rights of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate will be produced by Dil Raju. The filmmaker recently bagged the Telugu remake rights.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collection

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released in October last year. It failed to make a mark at the box office initially. However, during its fourth week, the film showed a fantastic jump at the box office. Made on a budget of just Rs. 50 lakh, according to Sacnilk, it collected Rs. 122.25 crore gross worldwide.

A similar thing just happened this year with the movie Hanuman Ansh. For two weeks, it didn't get a good response at the box office. But the movie showed a jump during the third week, and till now, it has collected Rs. 54 crore net in India.

Vijay Deverakonda Movies

Well, it is not yet confirmed whether Vijay will be seen in the Telugu remake of Laalo or not. However, the actor has a few interesting projects lined up, like Ranabaali, Rowdy Janardhana, and VDxSHOURYUV.