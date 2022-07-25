Vidya Malavade says, 'I am fortunate to work with Imtiaz Ali in Dr. Arora.'

Pics: Instagram/vidyamalavade

Vidya Malavade is currently seen in the web series Dr. Arora. Created by Imtiaz Ali, it is co-directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. It began streaming on SonyLIV on July 22. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

When asked about what has she been up to, Vidya says, “I have been working for the past two to three years and been busy. My latest project is called Dr. Arora.”

With Imtiaz Ali being the creator, we ask Vidya if he interacted with her. “When I came on board, it was during the lockdown, so we had innumerable Zoom calls. Initially, when we were doing workshops, he was figuring out with me what we could do with my character Vaishali and how we could take it ahead. It is a very complex character. I wasn’t his first choice. He thought I was too glamorous for the part,” she reveals.

Elaborating further, she adds, “I was shooting for Bamini and Boys, and after pack up, I called up my maid at home and asked for a saree and blouse of hers. I wore it, and she clicked my photos, and I sent them to the makers. I told them not to take away that part from me as I can transform into any character. I sent de-glamorised pictures of myself. Later, everything fell in place. They think that nobody could play Vaishali with as much reverence as I have done.”

Opening up about her role, Vidya shares, “Vaishali is completely a different person. She is nothing like the roles that I have played before. Messages have been pouring in that I play Vaishali wonderfully. It makes me feel whatever I am doing is good.”

When asked how it feels to work with Imtiaz, she gushes, “I am fortunate to be working with Imtiaz as he tells such amazing stories. His work is phenomenal. It’s really fortunate to be working with such incredible talent.”

On a parting note, she talks about her upcoming projects. “This year’s first release of mine was Abhay 3. It went well. Dr. Arora just came out. Mismatched Season 2 will soon be seeing its dawn after two months. It’s an upgrade to the first season. I have already just finished another web series. It may release sometime soon, maybe by the end of the year.”

She is also excited about a film. “I am just about to sign it. It’s a really nice film, and again it’s a different character. We will start shooting for it at the end of August. Though I can’t talk about it, all I can say is that it’s a huge South Indian film which is being remade in Hindi. For me, it’s going to be a lot of action on the professional front. My hands are full, so it feels nice,” Vidya concludes.