Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah shower praises on each other at Jalsa's press meet

Bollywood’s two powerhouse female performers, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, will soon be seen in director Suresh Triveni’s Jalsa. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. Its team held a press meet on March 9.

Speaking about how she became a part of the project, Shefali says, “When Suresh called me and showed me the working draft of Jalsa, I had to say yes, it was a no brainer. I saw so much potential in the film. There were so many nuances and layers in this film. I knew he was seeing through all those layers.”

When asked about her role, Shefali states, “Ruksana, my character, is very strong and aspirational. She always has a point to make, and like every mother, she is fierce.”

Vidya, too, is all praise for the script and director. “The first time Suresh narrated the script to me, I didn’t have the guts to do it. Then the pandemic happened, it affected all of us, in a deep way that is beyond our understanding. I read it again after the pandemic, I wanted to do it, and it worked out. I have delved into the grey with this one. Who better to do it with than with Suresh. I trust him blindly,” she explains.

Elaborating further, she adds, “It is a very fascinating and gripping drama. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. I got to work with Shefali. She is someone whose work I have looked up to always.”

Vidya plays the role of Maya, and she is all praise for the character. “This is not like any character I have played before this. It is not easy to read Maya. You don’t get a sense of who she actually is, she is a very confident woman, but she doesn’t know what is going on in her mind. It is a great joy to explore a character that I have not portrayed before. I got a lovely chance to play Maya,” she gushes.

Shefali is elated to be sharing screen space with Vidya. “I have been very lucky to work with actors who are incredibly talented, and I feel blessed to have worked with Vidya in Jalsa. Unfortunately, we don’t have many scenes together, but I feed off actors opposite me. This project has made me richer. I was just lucky to be surrounded by such immense talent while working with Jalsa,” she says.

Vidya, too, loved collaborating with Shefali. “While I have worked with so many talented actors, but there is only one Shefali Shah. The first time I faced the camera with her, it was a TV show. I don’t know if she even remembers it. Everything she does inspires me. Her filmography is enviable," she concludes.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:00 AM IST