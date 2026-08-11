'Videos Dikhati Uski': Mallika Sherawat Claims Hollywood Superstar Tom Cruise Has A 'Crush' On Her- VIDEO

Mallika Sherawat Claims Tom Cruise Has A 'Crush' On Her |

Mallika Sherawat has certainly grabbed both eyeballs and attention with her appearance on The Traitors Season 2. A clip from the reality show is now going viral on social media, leaving fans wondering whether Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise really has a crush on the actress.

In the viral clip, comedian and The Traitors 2 contestant Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu asks Mallika, "Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi?" The actress confidently replies, "Nahi, Sabko mere pe hi aata hai." She then leaves everyone stunned by revealing, "Tom Cruise ko (crush) aaya hua hai aajkal."

The revelation left the contestants wondering whether Mallika was bluffing. Addressing their disbelief, she insisted, "Jhuth nahi bol rahi. Mera phone hota to tumko videos dikhati uski," seemingly hinting that Tom Cruise allegedly sends her videos. Her claim prompted the contestants to jokingly ask, "Kaise videos bhej raha hai wo?"

Mallika Sherawat claiming Tom Cruise has a crush on her is next level delusion. 😭



If Tom Cruise is sending her snaps then Ryan Gosling is literally texting me right now to hang out.



The only Mission Impossible here is getting us to believe this story. 💀 pic.twitter.com/B2PxKRWv2z — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) August 11, 2026

Mallika then clarified that the videos showed the two of them partying together. When one of the contestants asked, "He is a cool guy no?" Mallika replied, "He is fabulous."

Speaking about her The Traitors 2 entry, Mallika said she was excited to return to Indian television after 13 years. Explaining why the show appealed to her, she said, "I love the freedom of the game, and I like the fact that it’s not about living in a house." She also said she would never participate in Bigg Boss because she values her freedom and does not want to be confined to a house.

The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026. The second season will feature 21 contestants, with the confirmed lineup including Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Aditya Kulshreshth, Harman Baweja, Prish, Rida Tharana, Soundous Moufakir and rapper Ikka. Mallika and Munawar were officially introduced by Karan Johar, while the rest of the lineup has been reported across multiple sources.