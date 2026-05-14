Video: Vin Diesel Gets Emotional Remembering Paul Walker At Fast & Furious Screening At Cannes 2026, Hugs His Daughter

A special screening of Fast & Furious at the Cannes Film Festival turned into an emotional celebration as actor Vin Diesel remembered his late co-star and close friend Paul Walker. The screening marked 25 years of the iconic action franchise that began in 2001 and went on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest film series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the late-night screening at the Palais attracted massive crowds, with fans gathering outside the Grand Lumiere theatre to witness the special event. Unlike the traditional Cannes red carpet dress code, guests attending the screening were asked to dress in “casual chic” attire. Vin Diesel arrived in a custom jacket featuring the words “Fast Forever” in rhinestones, a reference to the upcoming film in the franchise, which is slated for release on March 17, 2028.

🏎🔥 Vin Diesel just turned the Cannes red carpet into a Fast & Furious set.



Bro fully pretending to race down the carpet, flanked by Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster like it’s the final lap at the Monaco Grand Prix.



20+ years later and this man still can’t turn it off. pic.twitter.com/vL7kTtk2Jy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 13, 2026

The event was attended by several members of the franchise family, including Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, producer Neal H. Moritz, Universal chairman Donna Langley, and Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker. Diesel was also seen embracing Meadow during the evening.

Inside the theatre, Diesel opened up on his long association with Cannes and spoke about the early days of the franchise. However, the most emotional moment came when he remembered Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 40.

Vin Diesel gets emotional talking about the late Paul Walker at the 'Fast & Furious' Cannes anniversary screening: "A brother to me" pic.twitter.com/E0ai5FPj5D — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 14, 2026

Speaking about their bond, Diesel said, "This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo. The person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker."

The screening reportedly left many audience members emotional, with several people seen in tears before giving the cast a standing ovation at the end of the film.

🥲 Vin Diesel en larmes après la projection de Fast and Furious à Cannes pour les 25 ans du film. L’acteur évoque son ami Paul Walker disparu en 2013#cannes2026 #festivaldecannes #vindiesel pic.twitter.com/6mpFPZcN7w — Ethan Daudel (@EthanDaudel) May 14, 2026

Thanking fans for supporting the franchise over the years, Diesel said, "I just want you all to know, the only reason why we're making the finale of Fast for 2028 is because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty. You make us want to make you all proud."

Released in 2001, Fast & Furious introduced Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner. Over the years, the franchise expanded into a global blockbuster series, earning more than $7 billion worldwide.