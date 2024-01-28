Video: 1 Dead As Stage Collapses During B Praak's Event At Kalkaji Temple In Delhi, Singer Says 'I'm Deeply Saddened'

Singer B Praak has expressed grief over the stage collapse incident during a religious event at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on Saturday (January 27). Reportedly, a woman, aged 45, died in the incident and 17 others were severely injured. Several pictures and videos from the tragic incident have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the now-viral videos, the 'Teri Mitti' singer is seen singing the bhajan 'Hey Ram'. Another shocking video shows a stage collapsing due to overcrowding, injuring the audience.

B Praak reacts

In a video message on his official Instagram handle, B Praak said management at such events holds a crucial role.

The singer is heard saying, "This is the first time I’ve seen something like this happen and I’m deeply saddened by it. What happened while I was singing at Kalkaji Mandir is extremely unfortunate. I hope those who were injured make a speedy recovery."

B Praak added, "Authorities at the event urged everyone to keep order and management at such events is necessary. We must take care of children and the elderly, all lives are of utmost importance."

Over 1500 people gathered for the event

According to a report in PTI, a senior police officer said that they called a call at around 12.30 am that a stage, which was set up for Mata ka 'jagran', at Kalkaji temple, collapsed.

"Teams were rushed to the spot. One woman was declared dead. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.

Reportedly, those injured were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center and Safdarjung Hospital and Max Hospital. It is being said that permission for the event was not granted by the authorities.

Nearly 1500-1600 people had gathered for the religious event. A raised platform, made of wood and iron, was built near the main stage for the families of the organisers and VIPs. However, the elevated platform tilted downwards as it couldn't bear the weight of people present on it.

An FIR has been registered against the organisers.