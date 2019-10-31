Video: Shilpa Shetty teaches son Viaan the tricks of 'breathing right' underwater

Shilpa Shetty who is holidaying in Thailand taught her son Viaan some important tricks of “breathing right”. She took to Instagram to share a video of Viaan underwater in Phuket.

In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen going underwater together, where Viaan can be seen learning to control his breathing as a part of his training. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Teaching my son the tricks of “breathing right” even underwater.” Check it out: