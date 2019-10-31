Video: Shilpa Shetty teaches son Viaan the tricks of 'breathing right' underwater

Shilpa Shetty who is holidaying in Thailand taught her son Viaan some important tricks of “breathing right”. She took to Instagram to share a video of Viaan underwater in Phuket.
In the video, Shilpa and Viaan can be seen going underwater together, where Viaan can be seen learning to control his breathing as a part of his training. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Teaching my son the tricks of “breathing right” even underwater.” Check it out:
Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture of herself while soaking some sunshine and relaxing in a pool overlooking the beach.
Along with the picture, she wrote, “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you, “ says Deepak Chopra. I truly believe in it too! If you can center yourself and your thoughts even when there’s major chaos around you, that’s when nothing remains impossible. What you can achieve with a calm and composed demeanour, can never be accomplished when you have a reaction to everything that happens around you. Breathe easy and just sometimes, let it go.” #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #calm #composure #chaos #meditate #yogisofinstagram #peace #thoughts.”