 Video: Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan For His Parents & Ancestors At Vishnupad Temple In Gaya
After performing the pind daan, Sanjay Dutt was seen exiting the temple amid security

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt visited Vishnupad temple in Gaya, Bihar, to perform pind daan for his parents. In a video surfaced on social media, the 64-year-old is seen performing the rituals.

ANI shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which Sanjay is seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama. He also applied tilak on his forehead. The actor is seen performing the pind daan for his parents and ancestors.

"Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors today," ANI wrote along with the video.

Take a look at the clip here:

After performing the pind daan, the actor was seen exiting the temple amid tight security.

