Video: Rapper Raftaar Debunks Content Creator's Claim That His Bar Was Abandoned Overnight, Says 'My Club Was In Dubai'

A viral video claiming to show an abandoned bar once owned by rapper Raftaar has prompted the artist to set the record straight. Recently, a content creator shared a video of a rundown property named "Raftaar" and claimed it had once belonged to one of India's most popular rappers. However, according to the reel, the bar was abandoned overnight.

The clip showed the abandoned bar filled with broken furniture, debris and scrap material. It also featured a luxury car parked inside the premises in a badly damaged condition, with visible rust on its doors, adding to the eerie atmosphere.

The creator captioned the post, "I explored India’s most famous abandoned rapper bar."

However, the claim caught Raftaar's attention, and the rapper responded in the comments section to clear the confusion. "Am sorry but you are wrong brother. My club was in Dubai and named ICY," Raftaar wrote.

The content creator immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised. Replying to the rapper, he wrote, "Bro thanks for the info and thanks for the comment, saw your name on the bar so I thought apka hoga. Baaki big fan of you and mafiya mundeer😝. Peace."

The exchange was appreciated by fans, who praised both Raftaar for politely correcting the misinformation and the creator for accepting his mistake without hesitation. However, a section of Instagram users also criticised the content creator for not cross-checking fats before sharing a video.

About Raftaar

Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, is among India's most successful rappers, singers and music producers. He first rose to fame as a member of the popular hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, Ikka and Lil Golu before carving out a successful solo career.

Over the years, he has delivered several hit tracks, including Swag Mera Desi, All Black, Dhaakad, Toh Dishoom and Baby Marwake Manegi. He has also appeared as a judge and mentor on reality shows such as MTV Hustle and Roadies.

On the personal front, Raftaar was previously married to Komal Vohra. The couple parted ways after several years of marriage. Earlier this year, the rapper tied the knot with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.