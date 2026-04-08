Video: Rapper Offset Spotted Smoking In Wheelchair Outside Florida Hospital After Being Shot In Leg

Rapper Offset was seen smoking a cigarette outside a Florida hospital shortly after being shot in the leg. The artist, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, appeared outside the medical facility in an ICU wheelchair as he recovered from the incident. He was shot on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, several photographs captured the 34-year-old rapper crouched forward in the wheelchair while accompanied by his mother, Latabia Woodward, and a hospital staff member.

Dressed in a hospital gown and grey socks, Offset was seen lifting the gown slightly to show his injured left thigh to the worker while the two spoke with him. The rapper looked somewhat distressed but remained engaged in conversation as his mother and the employee stood by attentively.

BREAKING: Offset, fresh out of surgery, was spotted smoking in a hospital gown after being shot near the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Z5Oa6yMXEc — NewsSportzz (@NewsSportzz) April 8, 2026

Offset had been rushed to the hospital after he was shot late Monday night in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The venue is located in Hollywood, Florida, where the incident reportedly took place during an altercation.

According to a representative for the rapper, “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Police later confirmed that the shooting stemmed from a confrontation at the location. Authorities explained that “the incident began with an affray, or fight,” which eventually “resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.”

Law enforcement officials also reportedly said, “Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police,” adding that there was no continuing threat to the public.

In connection with the altercation, rapper Lil Tjay, born Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. He was later booked into Broward County Jail with bond set at $500 (Rs 46,331.75).

However, his attorney, Dawn Florio, dismissed reports linking her client to the shooting. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting … which [resulted] in non-life-threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false,” she added.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the shooter.

According to Page Six, witnesses said that before the incident, Offset was interacting with fans in the valet area and appeared “relaxed and friendly.”