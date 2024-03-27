Video: Ram Charan Asks Paps To Stop Filming, Upasana Covers Daughter Klin's Face With Saree As They Visit Tirupati

South superstar Ram Charan, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday (March 27), visited Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek blessings. He was accompanied with his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara. Several pictures and videos of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

One of the videos shared by ANI on X shows Ram Charan and Upasana leaving the temple premises after offering prayers. They are seen wearing traditional outfits.

However, it looked like the RRR star was annoyed as paparazzi gathered around them to take pictures and videos. Reportedly, he also asked the photographers to stop filming. In the video, Upasana is also seen covering her daughter's face with her saree.

For those unversed, the couple has not revealed the face of their baby. Occasionally, they post adorable pictures and videos with Klin on Instagram, however, they have chosen not to share any visuals in which their daughter's face can be seen.

Take a look at their video here:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Ram Charan along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. pic.twitter.com/Ugq0byNirp — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

While Ram Charan was seen in a traditional veshti and an off-white shirt, Upasana looked beautiful in a pink saree.

In another picture which is doing the rounds on social media, the actor is seen posing for media persons with folded hands.

This couple ❤️🥵🥰 #ramcharan on his birthday taking the divine blessings of supreme god Lord sri Venkateshwara in Tirumala 🙏🏻 #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/QYjOhh1wlu — Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) March 27, 2024

Ram Charan arrived in Tirupati on Tuesday and was mobbed by his fans at the airport. He struggled to get out of the airport and step inside his car.

#RamCharan and family arrived in Tirupati amidst fan frenzy at the airport. They reached the Tirumala hill and will be having Lord Balaji Darshan tomorrow morning on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/0ecCP3oteT — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) March 26, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

The actor has also announced his collaboration with Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar for a feature film. The movie will mark Ram Charan's 17th project.