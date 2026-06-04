Video: Govinda Gets Emotional As He Pays Last Respects To Pahlaj Nihalani At Funeral, Recalls His Support

Govinda attends Pahlaj Nihalani's funeral in Mumbai | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actor Govinda visited the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday (June 4) to pay his last respects to veteran film producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani. The producer reportedly passed away after suffering from liver-related issues at the age of 76.

Speaking to reporters at the crematorium, Govinda remembered Nihalani as a guiding force for many artists in the film industry and credited him with helping several people build successful careers.

"The highly respected Pahlaj Nihalani ji was a foundation stone for many of us. Several artists, including me, who rose from difficult and financially challenging circumstances, received his support and encouragement. There must be at least a dozen artists in the country whose careers were shaped by his guidance," Govinda said.

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Govinda arrived at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to pay his last respects to veteran film producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The highly respected Pahlaj Nihalani ji was a foundation stone for… pic.twitter.com/d9MtiyN671 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

Govinda also praised his ability to identify and nurture talent. According to the actor, Nihalani played a key role in helping aspiring artists find opportunities and achieve success in the industry.

"Pahlaj ji had a rare ability to identify talent and help people rise from the ground to great heights. It was a gift bestowed upon him by God," he added.

Govinda also offered condolences on behalf of the Sindhi community and prayed for Nihalani's soul. "On behalf of the entire Sindhi community, I offer my respects to him and pray that his soul rests in peace..." he said.

In one of the videos shared by paps on social media, Govinda was also seen getting emotional as he arrived for the last rites.

Other Bollywood celebs like Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Ashoke Pandit, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and Saif Ali Khan also arrived at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Pahlaj Nihalani was a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, known for his contributions as a producer and for serving as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). His passing has prompted tributes from several members of the film fraternity, many of whom have remembered his role in supporting and mentoring artists throughout his career.