Video: Fan Rushes Towards Suriya On Stage At Karuppu Event In Hyderabad, Actor Stops Security To Take Selfie With Him

The pre-release event of Karuppu in Hyderabad turned into an emotional moment for fans after actor Suriya won hearts with his gesture towards an excited admirer. While the event was packed with celebrations, film updates and cheering fans, it was the actor’s interaction with one fan that became the biggest highlight of the evening.

Videos from the event show a young fan rushing past security and running towards Suriya on stage in an attempt to hug him and click a selfie. Security personnel immediately stepped in and began escorting the fan away. However, before the situation could go further, Suriya intervened and stopped the guards.

A Telugu fan ran onto the stage to take a picture with #Suriya.. When the security took him away, Suriya asked them to leave him & took a Pic with him..❣️pic.twitter.com/0u09i8tK5x — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 11, 2026

The actor then called the fan back on stage and happily posed for a picture with him, leaving the audience cheering loudly. The moment went viral online, with fans praising Suriya for handling the situation calmly and respectfully.

Many social media users also pointed out how approachable and grounded the actor continues to remain despite being one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema.

The event was also attended by Suriya’s brother, Karthi, who has often spoken publicly about their close relationship.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of the action drama Veerabhadrudu, which is titled Karuppu in Tamil. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14.

The trailer hints at a story centred around a man fighting injustice in a corrupt society, blending courtroom drama with village-based mass action. Fans have especially expressed excitement about seeing Suriya return to a larger-than-life action role.

Another major attraction is the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after nearly two decades, which has already created buzz among audiences.

The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Shivada and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. It is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu.

Following the mixed response to Kanguva and Retro, fans are now hoping Veerabhadrudu aka Karuppu will mark a strong box-office comeback for Suriya.