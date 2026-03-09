VIDEO: Crowd Sings Jannat Song For Sonal Chauhan During India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final, Actress' Reaction Is Unmissable

Actress Sonal Chauhan had a memorable moment during the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. On Monday, the actress shared a video from the stadium on Instagram, showing a heartwarming interaction with fans.

In the clip, several people in the crowd can be seen recognising the actress and singing the popular song “Zara Si Dil Mein De Jagah Tu” from her film Jannat. The moment appeared to surprise Sonal, who responded by smiling and waving at the fans from the stands.

Sharing the video on social media, Sonal expressed her gratitude for the gesture and the love she received from the crowd.

In the caption, she wrote, "This was so soooo special. Couldn’t capture the whole moment. But it was just too special the way you all sang my song ZARA SA…. I’m sure My smile says it all. Thank you Ahmedabad. I love you Gujrat. I LOVE YOU ALL. Thank you for making me smile always."

The video went viral within no time, with several fans reacting to the moment in the comments section. Many users praised the crowd for remembering the song and celebrating the actor’s work even years after the film’s release.

Released in 2008, Jannat featured Emraan Hashmi and Sonal in the lead roles. The film gained popularity for its storyline and music.

The actress was recently in news after she shared on social media that she was stranded in Dubai following the suspension of flight operations amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, including missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28.

She later informed her followers that she returned to India and expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during the difficult period.

She wrote on Instagram, "Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I'm safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government."