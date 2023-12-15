VIDEO: Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Dies During Live Performance On Stage, Spectators Shocked | Photo Via Twitter.

In a shocking turn of events, Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique passed away at the age of 30 due to a massive heart attack on stage during a live performance in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.

In the video, Pedro was singing his hit song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event, and suddenly, he lost his balance and collapsed on his back, leaving his band members and the audience in shock. Soon after, he was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Check it out:

A statement was issued by record label Todah Music on Instagram paying a tribute to the singer, 'his wife, his little daughter Zoe, who was born on October 19, 2023.

In a statement, Todah Music wrote, "There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that the will of God prevails! Pedro was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. There are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God’s will prevails! Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father. The Christian music sector is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning."

Reportedly, the singer expressed his fatigue hours before his performance. He joked with a friend that he wanted fame because he was tired. “I’m tired, I’m tired, that why I want fame. I’m tired.”

Pedro Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter, Zoe.