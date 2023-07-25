Video: Akshay Kumar Left In Splits After US Diplomats Deliver His Iconic Dialogues

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar spent some quality time with US diplomats recently and we have proof. The official Twitter account of US Consulate Mumbai shared a video in which some officers are seen recreating Akshay's popular dialogues from some of his most-loved films.

While an officer is seen delivering Akshay's Rowdy Rathore dialogue, other is seen dressed as Raju from Hera Pheri. Some lines from his films Khiladi 786 were also enacted.

The actor is seen sitting on a chair as the officers entertain him with their acts. Akshay looks quite impressed by their efforts and is also seen clapping for them.

He is also left in splits towards the end of the video. Take a look at the clip here:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen headlining 'OMG 2', which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God.' In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Amit Rai has helmed the film.'OMG 2' will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.