Vicky Kaushal's Ex Harleen Sethi Finds Love Again In Vaibhav Raj Gupta, To Have Roka Ceremony Soon? | Photo Via Instagram.

Harleen Sethi, who rose to fame with the web series Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey, has reportedly found love again in Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Earlier, the actress was in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal for a while, but they never confirmed it officially. The duo broke up in 2019.

Now, according to ETimes, Harleen and Vaibhav started dating this year and are reportedly quite serious about each other. The couple is also planning their roka ceremony later in the year. "Given Harleen’s past relationship, which was much talked about, she has decided to be low-key about this one until she feels comfortable talking about it," said the source. The two have yet to respond to the dating rumours.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta is also an actor. He is known for Gullak (2019), Noor (2017), and Ascharyachakit! The actor also featured in the Netflix show Mai, which starred Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prashant Narayanan, and Raima Sen, among others.

Harleen, on the other hand, was recently a part of Kohrra, which is streaming on Netflix. It starred Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Saurav Khurana, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary in the lead roles.

