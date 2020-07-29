Vicky Kaushal takes the comic route

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen an an untitled film, a comedy, which marks his first collaboration with Yash Raj Films. The actor will start shooting in November and will start prepping for the role soon. It is said the movie will present him in a new avatar and Aditya Chopra feels he is a talented actor who will pull off this role with ease.

“Vicky Kaushal has never done a comedy before and Aditya Chopra trusts him to deliver in this genre with élan because he is a very talented actor. It is definitely a role that will present a completely new Vicky to his fans and audiences and Adi was certain that Vicky would be best suited for the role. The film is getting into pre-production mode soon and looks like he will start shooting this film in November,” informs a trade source on conditions of anonymity.

“This yet untitled film is part of YRF’s Project 50 that will see Aditya Chopra celebrate 50 years of the hugely prestigious banner Yash Raj Films. Along with this project, it looks like next year YRF will have a massive slew of movies that will form his big slate for next year. It is definitely a slate that will be hugely anticipated. This comedy marks Vicky’s first film with YRF and he makes his YRF debut in the celebration year which makes this even more special,” the source adds.