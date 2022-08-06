Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor to appear on Riteish Deshmukh's 'Case Toh Banta Hai'

Several Bollywood celebrities will appear as guests on the weekly comedy show – 'Case Toh Banta Hai'.

After receiving an overwhelming response to the recent trailer unveil and for the initial episodes starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the makers have revealed the names of the next set of celebrities who will grace the show.

These include Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, Pankaj Tripathi and Sonakshi Sinha.

Previous set of celebrities announced included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Badshah.

drama ko rakhne continued, ye comedy ka courtroom kar raha hai kuch aur atrangi celebs ko summon!#CaseTohBantaHai now streaming on Amazon miniTV. pic.twitter.com/QNOFfJW0xM — Amazon miniTV (@amazonminiTV) August 6, 2022

Exciting times are on the anvil watching all the Bollywood A-listers trying to defend themselves from atrangi ilzaams by Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh, while Varun Sharma aka Bollywood Insaaf Specialist extends support to prove their innocence and Kusha Kapila dons the hat of a judge.

Every week, entertainment and excitement will be at its peak, as a new celebrity would tackle these bizzare accusations, great punchlines and puns.

“Bringing together an incredible line-up of Bollywood talent for a unique show, Case Toh Banta Hai proves to be a trailblazer in every sense. The show had a fantastic opening surpassing all our expectations and we’re absolutely thrilled by the enormous love and appreciation received from our viewers,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO, Banijay Asia, adds, “We at Banijay Asia love comedy but with Case Toh Banta Hai, we are approaching the genre in a different way. It brings smiles on faces and has entertainment from our favourite celebrities. The reception to the opening episodes of the series has been great. As we’re joined by some more fantastic Bollywood celebrities as guests on the show, we’re hopeful that we succeed in our motive, and viewers continue to accept our innovative concept with open arms as they have.”

'Case Toh Banta Hai' is the perfect blend of sketches, talk shows, and impromptu comedy. It will stream on Amazon miniTV.

