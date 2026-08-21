Vibe Teaser: 'Another Madgaon Express', 'Banger Comedy'; Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta Starrer's Promo Impresses Netizens

Vibe Teaser | YouTube

Kunal Kemmu, who impressed one and all with his directorial debut, Madgaon Express, is all set for his second movie as a director, titled Vibe. The movie stars Kunal, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead roles, and on Friday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Vibe.

Well, the teaser starts on a serious note, making us believe that maybe Kunal is trying a totally different genre this time. However, it soon takes the comedy turn and makes us laugh out loud in every scene. The Bobby Deol and Soldier reference in a movie starring Preity was surely not on our bingo cards this year. Watch the teaser below...

Netizens Review Vibe Teaser

Reacting to Vibe teaser, a netizen commented, "After the first 15 seconds, I almost clicked away and I was like, 'Oh God, not another one'. And then I couldn't click away. This was too good (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Kunal you are saving Bollywood comedy movie love you man!!! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Preity Zinta must have got released this one before So called Batwara as her comeback film… This is looking super good and promising (sic)." Check out the comments...

After watching the teaser, we surely have high expectations from the movie.

Vibe Release Date

Vibe is slated to release on September 18, 2026. The film won't be getting a solo release, as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra is also scheduled to hit the big screens on the same date.

Preity Zinta's Back-To-Back Releases

Preity was recently seen in Batwara 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. While the actress grabbed everyone's attention with her performance, the movie has failed to make a mark.

Now, in one month's gap, we will get to watch her on the big screens again in Vibe.