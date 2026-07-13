Veteran Music Composer Pyarelal's Wife Sunila Sharma Dies At 78; Family Issues Statement

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma of the iconic Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday (July 12). She was 78. Fondly known as "Amma" by her family and close ones, Sunila is survived by her husband and children.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Her passing has saddened members of the music fraternity, where she was admired for being a constant source of strength and support to Pyarelal throughout his career.

Her last rites will be held on Monday (July 13) at the Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai. According to a note shared on social media, the funeral was scheduled to take place at around 11:30 am. Several personalities from the music industry are expected to attend and pay their final respects.

The Sharma family also issued a heartfelt statement announcing Sunila's demise. A part of note read, “Amma lived a life of grace, devotion and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace.”

The family also expressed gratitude to relatives, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, love and support during this difficult time. “Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace,” the note concludes.

Who was Sunila Pyarelal Sharma?

Although Sunila Pyarelal Sharma was not a professional singer, she was a familiar face in the Indian music industry because of her support for her husband, legendary composer Pyarelal Sharma.

In recent years, she frequently accompanied him during appearances on television singing reality shows. One of her memorable appearances came on Indian Idol 13, where she and Pyarelal were invited as special guests for a tribute episode dedicated to Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Sunila also appeared on shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Superstar Singer.