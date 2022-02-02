Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Deo passes away aged 93

Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday, February 2. The senior actor passed away of heart attack today at a hospital here, son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93.

"He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo told PTI.

Deo worked in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career.

Beginning his career as a villain in Hindi cinema with 1962's "Aarti", Deo went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna. Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra in films such as "Anand", "Aap Ki Kasam" and "Mere Apne" and "Dream Girl".

Ramesh Deo was seen in supporting roles in popular Hindi films like Khilona, Jeevan Mrityu, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Kora Kagaz among others.

In recent years, he appeared in Sunny Deol’s Ghayal Once Again.

He is survived by actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as "Delhi Belly" and "Force".

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:12 PM IST