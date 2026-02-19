Veteran Director Indra Kumar's Son Aman Indra Kumar To Make Bollywood Debut With Milap Zaveri's Tera Yaar Hoon Main

After the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, filmmaker Milap Milan Zaveri is returning to the big screen with his next project, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026, and will introduce Aman Indra Kumar, son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, as a lead actor. He will be seen opposite actress Akanksha Sharma in what marks his official debut in Hindi cinema.

The makers recently unveiled a soft, romantic announcement video that offers a first glimpse of the film’s tone and confirms its release date.

The visuals hint at a story centered on love, heartbreak and friendship, with music playing an important role in the narrative. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will also be seen in a key role along with the young cast.

For Aman, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a significant step, as he carries forward a well-known film legacy. Industry watchers will be keen to see how he shapes his own identity on screen, especially under the direction of Milap Milan Zaveri, who is known for mounting emotionally driven dramas with commercial appeal.

Soon after the announcement video was shared, celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal, Esha Gupta, Sonam Bajwa, Aftab Shivdasani, and others, congratulated Aman and wished him luck for the film.

The film positions Aman in a romantic role, aiming to connect with younger audiences while also appealing to family viewers.

Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions and Enter10 Television, the film is produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia and Manish Singhal, with Sharad Khanna as co-producer.

Aman’s debut also draws attention to his father, Indra Kumar, who has directed films such as Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti and the Dhamaal franchise. Over the years, Indra Kumar has worked across romantic dramas and comedy entertainers, building a steady presence in mainstream Hindi cinema.