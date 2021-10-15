Veteran Bollywood actress Farrukh Jaffar dies aged 88

Famous Bollywood actress Farrukh Jaffar died here on Friday at the age of 88 following a brain stroke, her grandson said.

Jaffer’s grandson Shaaz Ahmad took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “My grandmother and wife of Freedom fighter, Ex MLC Mr S.M.Jaffar and Veteran Actress Mrs Farrukh Jaffar passed away today at 7 pm in lucknow.”

He said Jaffar started her acting career with Bollywood film Umrao Jaan in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother.

The actress most recently seen playing Amitabh Bachan's wife Fatima Begum in Gulabo Sitabo. Family sources said that the actor was born in Chakesar village in Shahganj area of Jaunpur district and she came to Lucknow after finishing her initial studies. She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC and ex-UP Congress chief.

Screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi took to Instagram to mourn the demise of the veteran actor. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “begum gayiin. Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga.. dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo. (Begum is gone! Farrukh ji, there was no one, and there will be no one like you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing us to connect with you. Please stay safe in the other world of Allah. RIP #FarrukhJaffar #Begum #FattoBi #FatimaBegum #GulaboSitabo).”

Farrukh Jaffer made her film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s classic Umrao Jaan (1981), in which she played Rekha’s mother. Her second film Swades (2004) came after 23 years, followed by Peepli Live, Chakravyuh, Sultan and Tanu Weds Manu. She also played the lead role in Narayan Chauhan’s Ammaa ki Boli (2019).

