Veteran Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee hospitalised, in critical condition

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee after complaining of breathlessness and lung infection was admitted to SSKM hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after visiting the hospital said that since Sandhya is Covid positive she will be transferred to Apollo hospital.

“Since the ace singer is Covid affected and had a mild cardiac arrest she will be moved to Apollo as there is no Covid department at SSKM Woodburn. We will take all steps to ensure the safety of the singer,” said Mamata.

During the evening, through the green corridor, the singer was transferred to Apollo and the doctors who had treated her at SSKM had also sent the reports of the tests done at SSKM.

A treating doctor at Apollo said that Sandhya Mukherjee has also had a mild lung infection.

“She seems to be Covid affected on January 23. After from Covid her heart condition is also not good and there is lung infection. Three different treatments will be done together. Though the condition is not that good, every doctor will try their best,” said the doctor.

It was learnt from the singer’s family that on January 23 she fell in the washroom and got hurt and from Wednesday evening her condition started to deteriorate.

On Thursday morning, through the green corridor, she was moved to SSKM and a medical team of seven doctors treated the singer.

It can be recalled that the Central government wanted to confer Padma Shri to Sandhya Mukherjee but the singer turned it down.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:31 PM IST