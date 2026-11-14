Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Dies At 83 In Hyderabad; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Mourns His Demise

Veteran actor Giribabu, known for starring in many Telugu movies, passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad at the age of 83. According to reports, the actor died due to age-related illness and prolonged health issues. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Giribabu started his career as an actor with the film Jagame Maya, which was released in 1973. He played the antagonist in it. The actor later starred in many popular Telugu movies in the 70s, like Jyothi, Kurukshetram, Karunamayudu, and more.

In the 70s, he was famously known for playing negative and supporting roles. But with the 1987 release Dongodochadu, he impressed one and all as a comedian.

Over five decades in cinema

In his career spanning over five decades, Giribabu starred in more than 600 movies, and some of his famous films were Athadu, Geetha Govindam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Kothala Raayudu, Chandralekha, Nuvve Kavali, Prathinidhi, and others. The actor's last big-screen appearance was in the movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which was released in 2023.

N Chandrababu Naidu mourns Giribabu's death

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh took to X to mourn the demise of the veteran actor. He tweeted, "The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades... delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members (sic)."

ప్రముఖ సీనియర్ నటుడు, దర్శక నిర్మాత గిరిబాబు మరణం విచారకరం. ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో ఒక సామాన్య వ్యవసాయ కుటుంబంలో జన్మించిన గిరిబాబు ఐదు దశాబ్దాల పాటు 600లకు పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించి... విలన్‌గా, హాస్యనటుడిగా ఇంకా క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించారు. గిరిబాబు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 14, 2026

Giribabu's family

Giribabu is survived by three kids, two sons and one daughter. His sons, Raghu Babu and Bose Babu, are actors, while daughter Madhavi maintains a private life.

The veteran actor's death has surely left his fans and the Telugu film industry shocked.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.