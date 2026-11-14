Veteran Telugu Actor Giribabu Dies At 83 In Hyderabad; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Mourns His Demise

Veteran actor Giribabu, known for starring in many Telugu movies, passed away on Saturday in Hyderabad at the age of 83. According to reports, the actor died due to age-related illness and prolonged health issues. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.
Giribabu started his career as an actor with the film Jagame Maya, which was released in 1973. He played the antagonist in it. The actor later starred in many popular Telugu movies in the 70s, like Jyothi, Kurukshetram, Karunamayudu, and more.
In the 70s, he was famously known for playing negative and supporting roles. But with the 1987 release Dongodochadu, he impressed one and all as a comedian.
Over five decades in cinema
In his career spanning over five decades, Giribabu starred in more than 600 movies, and some of his famous films were Athadu, Geetha Govindam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Kothala Raayudu, Chandralekha, Nuvve Kavali, Prathinidhi, and others. The actor's last big-screen appearance was in the movie Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which was released in 2023.
N Chandrababu Naidu mourns Giribabu's death
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh took to X to mourn the demise of the veteran actor. He tweeted, "The passing of veteran actor, director and producer Giribabu is deeply saddening. Born into an ordinary farming family in Prakasam district, Giribabu acted in over 600 films over five decades... delighting audiences as a villain, comedian and character artist. I pray for peace for Giribabu’s soul. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members (sic)."
Giribabu's family
Giribabu is survived by three kids, two sons and one daughter. His sons, Raghu Babu and Bose Babu, are actors, while daughter Madhavi maintains a private life.
The veteran actor's death has surely left his fans and the Telugu film industry shocked.
We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.