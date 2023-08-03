Venezuelan Model Ariana Viera, 26, Dies Weeks After Tragic Car Accident

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera, who met with a car accident in Orlando on July 13, reportedly passed away on August 3. She was 26.

Ariana sustained several injuries after her car collided with a truck. According to several media reports, she fell asleep behind the wheel near Lake Nona.

Ariana's mother reportedly stated that the model and Miss Venezuela reportedly suffered a heart attack after being revived.

Two months prior to the accident, Ariana had shared a chilling video on Instagram, seemingly predicting her own funeral.

"Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me," she had captioned her post.

It may be noted that the video, shared by Ariana, was a part of a trend where people create montages of themselves pretending to be caught doing everyday activities.

Ariana was set to represent Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in the month of October.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)