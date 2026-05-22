Vashu Bhagnani Claims Coolie No. 1 Caused Rs 27 Crore Loss; Says Varun Dhawan 'Never Bothered To Check' |

Vashu Bhagnani recently revealed that he was merely a "namesake producer" of Coolie No. 1. Recalling the massive investment made in the film, the producer shared that despite spending heavily, the makers suffered huge losses. Speaking about the numbers, Vashu claimed that the film resulted in a loss of nearly Rs. 27 crore.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vashu said, "I told David ji that I want to make Biwi No 1. We suffered a loss of around Rs. 27 crores in Coolie No 1." He further alleged that he was only the "namesake producer" of the film. Speaking about the production expenses, Vashu stated, "It was David ji who 100% handled the production and expenses. I paid David ji big money to make that film; almost Rs. 70 crores, which was not even his worth."

Vashu further recalled David Dhawan assuring him that all the losses would eventually be recovered in the future. He then spoke about collaborating on Biwi No. 1 alongside Rohit Dhawan. According to Vashu, after working on the film for nearly six months, Rohit informed him one day that the script was still not ready. Three months later, Vashu claimed that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan joined hands to make the film independently.

Recalling his reaction, Vashu said, "I felt a little bad, but then I realized that I can’t stop them. One year later, I saw ‘Chunari Chunari’ was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, 'How can you do this?'"

He further questioned how David Dhawan could use the same song in another film after he had already sold the audio rights of Biwi No. 1 to Tips. Speaking about the reuse of 'Chunari Chunari' in Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan, Vashu told the portal, "Wog log badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in the court, due to which the court granted us status quo. How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son’s movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production?" He further added that there should be ethics in the film industry.

Vashu concluded by once again speaking about the losses suffered because of Coolie No. 1. He added, "Varun never even bothered to check ki uncle ka nuksaan hua hai; kaun poora karega?"