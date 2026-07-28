Varun Dhawan's New Address: Actor Along With Wife Natasha Dalal & Daughter Lara Shifts Into His Two-Floor Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu | File Pic

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has stayed in the same building as his parents, David and Lali Dhawan, and director-brother Rohit Dhawan for the better part of his stardom days. Located in a compound, bang next to the JW Marriott Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai, Varun occupied a floor below his parents’ luxury apartment with wife Natasha, their daughter Lara, and their Beagle, Joey. In the last five years, though, Varun has always wanted to move to a larger space.

Sometime back, he even planned to rent Hrithik’s home

A couple of years ago, when he was house-hunting, VD had told us that he was even planning on renting one of Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing apartments, which is located in the same building as Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala. However, he later found that a bit impractical. And Shraddha Kapoor took over that lease for herself.

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Now it is two floors for Varun at Twenty, Juhu?

We hear Varun and his fashion-designer wife, Natasha Dalal, who had purchased two floors at Twenty in upmarket Juhu, got possession last year. And he has finally moved into his luxurious new abode after the interiors were done to suit Natasha’s impeccable taste. This is one of the most enviable addresses in that plush, star-studded locality, and there are some high-profile socialites located here. As is common today in fancy addresses like this one, the place has everything from landscaped gardens to firefighting systems in place.

Natasha may still have one complaint

But one fight could remain. Varun gamely admitted that Natasha hates it that he has the air-conditioner and fan on simultaneously in their bedroom, getting the room to freeze over. This may not change even at the new home. Unless his daughter, Lara, complains. Sources say that the little girl has her superstar father wrapped around her fingers. So now it’s not his way at home; it is Lara’s.