'Varun Dhawan Ke Itne Bure Din...': Content Creator Claims She Was Asked To Give Fake Review Of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look; Actor Reacts - Watch

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look | YouTube

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde will be seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film's first look was unveiled on Tuesday, and it has received a mixed response from netizens. Now, a video of a content creator named Simran Bhat has gone viral on social media, in which she has claimed that two people asked her to give fake review of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser.

Simran shared a video on Instagram, in which she says, "Hi, I am at Rajiv Chowk Metro, and here's my friend Poonam. While we were going, two people stopped us, and they said that Varun Dhawan's film is coming, and its teaser has been released. Can you please review it? But, I told them, we haven't watched it. The guy said, 'It's okay, we will tell you what to say'. So, I said, 'If you are going to tell us what to say, then how can this be a review?'"

She further said, "I told them, if you need a genuine review, then go and ask the people who have watched it; we are not the right people to give you the review. So, the girl was like, 'You watch it now'. When I told them we are getting late and have to go somewhere, they said, 'achcha niklo niklo, jao jao'. I was like, 'Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye hai kya ke usko fake reviews lene padh rahe hai?' What the hell!"

Varun Dhawan Reacts To Simran Bhat's Video

In the caption of the video, Simran tagged Varun and wrote, "@varundvn what's this?" So, in the comments, the actor wrote, "Hope you get the views you really want with this video 👏 (sic)."

The content creator replied to Varun and wrote, "@varundvn Sir with due respect I don't need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Apart from the comment on Simran's post, Varun has not shared any clarification about her claims.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is slated to release on May 22, 2026.