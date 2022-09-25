Varun Dhawan grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun's 'Oo Antava' - watch video

Prime Video dropped a humorous film a couple of days ago which showed Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan being questioned by everyone in his vicinity for the inside scoop on their favourite shows on the OTT platform.

Varun thought that he could get this information easily from his “friend” who works at the service. However, when that didn’t work, Varun took up the challenge to get top-secret information himself from the makers.

Now, in a second film released on Sunday, the story continues forward with Varun Dhawan trying different tactics to get access to this classified information.

From flicking his friend’s ID card to listening in on secret conversations, Varun’s hilarious plan takes him through the corporate maze of Prime Video’s office. A hilarious revelation about his hairstyling budget and an impromptu dance number later, he realizes that sometimes the easiest of plans can actually help you hit the “jackpot”.

Does Varun find the top-secret information he’s looking for? While we are yet to figure that out, the smirk on his notorious face says it out loud. It seems like Varun has intel we have been waiting to hear about and it is until the next video that we will hear about it.