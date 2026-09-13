Varanasi: Alleged Leaked Picture From Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra's Film Set Features Dinosaur, Temples; Netizens Say, 'What Is SS Rajamouli Cooking?'

Varanasi Set Picture Leaked? | X / Instagram

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film is currently in production, and recently, a picture went viral on social media, claiming to be a leaked photo from the sets of Varanasi. In the picture, we can see that there's a dinosaur along with another giant creature, and there are temples. While it is not yet confirmed whether it is an actual picture from the sets or an AI-generated image, netizens on social media are going berserk after seeing the photo.

A netizen tweeted, "WHAT THE HELL IS SS RAJAMOULI COOKING?! 🦖 A mysterious glimpse from the #Varanasi outdoor sets is creating MASSIVE buzz! 👀 Giant creatures, massive temple structures & a gigantic production scale — this doesn’t look like a normal Indian film anymore! 🌍 Mahesh Babu × SS Rajamouli = SOMETHING EPIC IS COMING! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "What they are making ❓❓❓ Zoom it, it's unbelievable 🔥 🔥 😮 A leaked image of #MaheshBabu starrer global biggie #Varanasi set (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I never waited with this much excitement for a movie more than for #Varanasi. Ramayana was another one I was dying to see after the first musical glimpse, but not so much after watching the trailer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, just one alleged leaked picture from the sets of Varanasi has created a fantastic hype on social media.

Varanasi Story

According to reports, Varanasi is an action-adventure that tells the story of a high-stakes time-travel mission to save the world from an asteroid threat. However, there's no confirmation about the film's storyline yet.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals. The movie is expected to take the box office by storm.