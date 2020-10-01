Vaani Kapoor thanks production team of Bell Bottom for making shoot an incredibly safe experience

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, business had to restart for Bollywood. Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, is the first film to have gone on floor and they have perfectly wrapped an outdoor shooting schedule in Scotland. Vaani credits the production house for an incredible effort in making the shoot a really safe and fun experience.

“Shooting for Bell Bottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit,” Vaani says.

The entire team followed all safety precautions and ensured they created the perfect bio-bubble. “We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene. I was a bit jittery when I boarded the flight, however, Pooja Entertainment and their team gave me the confidence to keep shooting,” she adds.

Vaani has a hectic year as she is set to immediately start shooting for her next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking about the movie Vaani says, “I’m looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn’t feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back.”