Uunchai producer Natasha Malpani Oswal on Notary, 'I am really excited about producing it that stars Parambrata Chatterjee'

Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media, a new-age producer and a published poet has earlier produced projects like Brave New World and Birth to name a few for OTT platforms. Now, she is here with her maiden feature co-production Uunchai, a film written and directed by Sooraj R Barjatya.

The film that released theatrically on November 11 stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles.

Natasha opens up on her first ever feature collaboration with Sooraj R Barjatya and Rajshri Productions, she shares, “I am so thrilled to be a part of a film like Uunchai and to be associated with a veteran like Sooraj along with a stellar cast. The journey started when I first heard the story. I felt this film has to be made. I also believed that the story and characters will resonate with the changing audiences. I feel Uunchai is a very coming of age story, it is about reinvention. It has such powerful messages with stunning visuals. We all had conviction from the beginning.”

When further asked about the future plans for her production house, Natasha reveals, “We at Boundless Media want to tell stories to the new India. We are all about telling great stories and supporting talents. We are open to formats and partnerships. Before setting up my production house, I used to work with Dice Media. In the middle of producing a series, I always knew that films are something that I want to explore.”

Her next Notary, is a quirky satirical drama, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, renowned director from the Kannada film industry and co-produced by Shabbir Boxwala, of Shershaah fame. The film features Parambrata Chatterjee as an incorrigible lawyer turned notary whose unshakable habit of always speaking the truth lands him in big trouble. “I am really excited about this project which we are producing with Shabbir. We are backing a big Kannada director for his Hindi directorial debut. It is going to be a fun commercial film and has a different story which people haven’t heard before,” she signs off.