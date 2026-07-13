'Utterly Disgusting': Tina Datta Demands Action After VIRAL Video Shows Terrified Calf Dragged Onto Dance Floor In Punjab- WATCH

Tina Datta Demands Action After Terrified Calf Is Dragged Onto Dance Floor In Punjab- VIRAL Video |

A deeply disturbing video allegedly from Punjab has surfaced on social media, leaving animal lovers outraged. The clip shows two men dancing during a celebration while a helpless calf is repeatedly pulled onto the dance floor. One of the men is seen lifting the terrified calf and forcing it to "dance" on a brightly lit dance floor amid flashing lights and blaring music, despite the animal's visible distress.

As the terrified calf repeatedly tries to break free, it stumbles and falls several times, yet the man continues dragging it back to the centre of the dance floor. The animal's visible fear and desperate attempts to escape have sparked widespread condemnation online, with many calling the act cruel and inhumane.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Street Dogs of Bombay urged the authorities to intervene. The organisation wrote, "We urge the Punjab Police, the concerned authorities, and @punjabpoliceind to immediately register a case, investigate the incident, and take strict legal action against the hosts and the venue. Animals are not props for entertainment. Those responsible must be held accountable to ensure such cruelty is never repeated."

The video quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section and tagging PETA India and the Punjab Police, demanding strict action against those involved. Actress Tina Datta also tagged PETA India and wrote, "Utterly disgusting." Actress Manshaa Bahl commented, "Sharam Kar lo thodi bahot Bach gayi hoye toh." Another user tagged the Punjab Police, writing, "@punjabpoliceind Make him pay for his actions." Singer Jyotirmayee Nayak and actress Rashami Gautam were among those who also urged the authorities to take immediate action.

Expressing concern for the animal's well-being, one user commented, "This is disgusting and appalling. I hope this baby is doing okay." Many others condemned the incident as an act of animal cruelty, describing the treatment of the calf as "disgusting," "heartbreaking," and "inhumane."

Disclaimer: The authenticity of the viral video and its exact origin could not be independently verified at the time of publishing. Viewer discretion is advised, as the visuals may be disturbing for some readers.