Urmila Matondkar Shares Cryptic Note On 'Favouritism', Getting Snubbed At Award Shows As Satya Clocks 25 Years

Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Shefali Shah's Satya completed 25 years on Monday (July 3). The first one in Ram Varma’s gangster trilogy, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Satya still remains one of the greatest Hindi films of the last few decades.

As the film clocked 25 years, actress-turned-politician Urmila took to her official Twitter account and shared several stills from Satya.

Urmila shares cryptic note as Satya clocks 25 years

She recalled playing a simple and naïve girl in the film at the peak of her 'glamourous' Bollywood career. She also talked about 'favourtism and nepotism' in her cryptic tweet.

Expressing disappointment over not receiving any recognition for her role in Satya, Urmila tweeted, "25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of an scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with 'acting' .. so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism."

Soon after Urmila shared the tweet, fans praised her performance in the film and added that award or no award, her role will always be remembered.

"Loved that movie. It started a new trend in film industry. Award or no Award, you and Manoj were simply outstanding in this movie," a user commented.

"I think about that so often. Why didn't you ever question when they snubbed you? You have the most versatile body of work and that too in the 90s which was so formulaic. What made you going? From Satya to Bhoot to Pinjar to Ek Haseena Thi," another user wrote.

"Exactly my thought… it’s high time all the mainstream actresses speak up," read another comment.

Another fan wrote, "Yes, it was baffling that you were overlooked so many times back then. Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ek Haseena Thi and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara also come to mind."

Bollywood has always had a penchant for gangster or underworld films and over the years, Satya has garnered a cult status for its realistic depiction of the Indian underworld.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urmila is all set to make a grand comeback with her digital debut in a thriller titled Tiwari. The actress plays the titular role in the web series set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it. The show is directed by Saurabh Varma.