'Upcoming Panel Is Ayushmann Khurrana': Samay Raina's Cryptic Selfie Sparks Fan Theories About India's Got Latent 2 Guest

Samay Raina's Cryptic Selfie Sparks Fan Theories About India's Got Latent 2 Guest |

India's Got Latent Season 2 has kicked off, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out who will appear on the next episode. Host Samay Raina recently shared a selfie with the upcoming episode's panelists, but cleverly concealed the face of the mystery guest using a nazar ka tika and lemon emoji. The post immediately sparked a guessing game online, with many wondering if it was Ayushmann Khurrana.

One social media user claimed to have found a clue in the photo, writing, "India's Got Latent Season 2 upcoming panel is Ayushmann Khurrana." The user pointed out the mystery guest's hand, noting the presence of multiple moles. They then compared it with photos of Ayushmann Khurrana's hands, which also appear to have similar moles.

indias got latent season 2 upcoming panel is Ayushman Khurana👀 pic.twitter.com/CO7UySuQoI — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) June 30, 2026

Yes , it's him he was spotted wearing same tshirt https://t.co/ArZo8L9DHK — Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) June 30, 2026

However, not everyone was convinced. Several users speculated that the mystery guest could instead be Ranveer Singh. One fan commented, "Ranveer Singh hai," while another claimed the logo on the guest's T-shirt had been deliberately hidden because it allegedly read "Bold Care", a brand associated with the actor. "T-shirt pe Bold Care likha hai. Ranveer Singh hai," the user wrote.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the makers of India's Got Latent Season 2 are yet to officially reveal the identity of the mystery guest, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the big announcement.

Yes , it's him he was spotted wearing same tshirt https://t.co/ArZo8L9DHK — Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) June 30, 2026

Tshirt pe boldcare likha hai

Ranveer singh hai — Manish patel (@Manishp11057710) June 30, 2026

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh, several other celebrities have also been rumoured to appear on India's Got Latent Season 2 based on viral videos, fan theories and unverified social media posts. These include Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, Gurleen Pannu, Rakhi Sawant, Bhuvan Bam, and Sourav Joshi. There was also speculation around Kangana Ranaut after a viral photo surfaced online, but the image was later found to be digitally altered. Similarly, rumours claiming Johnny Sins would appear on the show were debunked after the viral video was confirmed to be AI-generated. So far, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these names, keeping fans guessing about the upcoming episodes.