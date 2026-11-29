Upasana Singh Refutes Deepak Qazir Assault Reports |

Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal was allegedly assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) at the association’s Mumbai office.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Upasana Singh, President of CINTAA, to get the other side of the story. In a conversation with us, Upasana cleared the air. “First, let me tell you about Deepak Qazir Kejriwal. He is an expelled member, and his membership card has been cancelled by CINTAA. He has been involved in several such incidents in the past, which led to the cancellation of his membership. He is prohibited from entering the Cine Artists Welfare premises because he has repeatedly created disturbances, fought with people, damaged property and torn posters.”

Deepak Parashar hospitalised

She added, “He came to our office despite being told by the watchman that he was not permitted to enter. He said that he would go upstairs regardless of what anyone said. The entire incident has been recorded. At the time, we were having an EC meeting in our conference hall. He entered the room, opened the door and started shouting at me, questioning who I was to stop him. He also used extremely abusive and vulgar language. Deepak Parashar ji was sitting right in front of him. He is 74 years old and suffers from certain health conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes. The incident caused him considerable distress, and he collapsed. I had to take him to a hospital.”

FIR filed

She then made a shocking revelation. “When I intervened and asked people to take him out, Deepak Qazir continued shouting and creating a disturbance. Even in the lobby, he tore the posters and papers there. Several people tried to stop him, but he refused to leave. While I was asking him to go away, he turned around and forcefully hit me with his elbow on my nose. Other members eventually restrained him near the lift and asked him to leave. We subsequently called the police and filed an FIR against him.”

Elaborating on why his membership card was cancelled. Upasana revealed, “On January 26, when I was part of the previous committee and serving as the general secretary. Even during a programme on that day, he had created a scene, interrupted people and misbehaved with several members. He allegedly kicked Vikas Verma, attempted to attack Manoj Joshi and Preeti Sapru, and misbehaved with me. These incidents were among the reasons behind the cancellation of his membership.”

“I am the President of CINTAA. Our only focus is to do good work for the members. However, such incidents keep happening, which is extremely unfortunate,” she concluded.

The Free Press Journal reached out to Deepak Qazir for his side of the story but he did not respond at the time of going to press.

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