Up, Up And Away: A Reality Show Which Will Send An Indian To Space |

Banijay Asia and SERA are collaborating on an innovative format show chronicling the journey to send one Indian to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard Rocket.

Banijay Asia, part of Banijay Entertainment, has announced its collaboration with Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) to produce an innovative format show that will showcase the nationwide hunt for one ordinary Indian citizen who will journey into space on a future Blue Origin New Shepard mission. The format will capture the drama, disappointment, and joy as the shortlisted individuals participate in various challenges that test their mettle and readiness for space travel. The show will culminate in the selection of a final winner who will have the opportunity to become one of the first Indian citizens to travel into space.

This announcement builds on SERA’s recent news announcing India as a partner nation for their human spaceflight programme aimed at giving an opportunity to citizens from countries with few or no astronauts to travel into space. SERA’s mission is to democraties space travel by opening up opportunities for ordinary citizens to experience the wonders of space exploration.

SERA’s spaceflight programme will offer citizens from across the world six seats on a future mission of New Shepard, Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket. The mission will fly the selected astronauts on an 11-minute journey past the Kármán line (100 km), the internationally-recognised boundary of space.

Over the last few years, Banijay Asia has delivered adaptations like The Night Manager, The Trial (The Good Wife), Hostages, Call My Agent: Bollywood, Fall and originals such as Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi. On the non-scripted front, Banijay Asia has titles like Temptation Island, The Kapil Sharma Show, MTV Roadies, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and more.

Exploring new horizons in storytelling

“At Banijay Asia, our mission has always been to explore new horizons in storytelling. We’re embarking on an unprecedented journey with SERA to create a reality format that transcends the ordinary. It’s a privilege to document this journey of an ordinary Indian space traveller, and show how this programme will not only transform their life but also democratise space travel more broadly. We’re excited to entertain and inspire our audiences as we pave a new path in the world of competitive reality television, and spark a new wave of interest in space exploration.” — Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India

Empowering space exploration

“SERA is founded on the principle of making space accessible to all. Our mission is to inspire and enable individuals from all backgrounds to explore the cosmos, fostering a new era of discovery and understanding. This partnership with Banijay Asia will bring space- and science-related content to a diverse audience. We look forward to their innovative approach to transform this historic endeavor into a movement that will not only inspire millions but also cultivate a global dialogue on the future of space exploration.” — Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder, SERA, shared his excitement for the collaboration