'Unexpected Collab': Rakhi Sawant Features In Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's New Song - Watch Video

Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir And Rakhi Sawant's Collab Goes Viral | YouTube / Instagram

On Thursday, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir released her new music video, and her fans loved it. But, for the Indian audience, there was a huge surprise in the song. Well, the track ends with Rakhi Sawant's voiceover. The Bollywood actress says, "Hania meri jaan, koi tension nai leni. Samajh gayi tension nahi leni. Tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre pe noor hai. Tumhari khoobsurti se log jalte hai. Tumho sherni, samajh gayi Hania. Darna nahi hai. Jo dar gaya, samjho mar gaya. Inka saamna karo. Tum aage badhti raho, aur inhe..."

At the end of the video, Hania has thanked many people, but the first name in the credits is of Rakhi. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Hania Aamir-Rakhi Sawant Collab

Reacting to the song, a netizen commented, "Rakhi ko burqe mai pack karke pakistan bhej do (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Pakis could have only afford Rakhi (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Hania ch****a mat kar overacting jaise Tu pagal waise rakhi sawant bhi dono sahi jodi hain (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hania Aamir-Rakhi Sawant Videos

Well, last year, Hania and Rakhi had an exchange on Instagram. Rakhi had shared a video in which she had asked Hania whether she has space for her in her house, and the Pakistani actress had replied that she will wait for the Bollywood actress at the airport.

Of course, Rakhi didn't visit Pakistan, but it looks like their bond has become quite strong, and that's why Hania decided to have Rakhi's voice feature in her music video.

Hania Aamir-Indian Movie Controversy

Last year, Hania was supposed to make her Indian film debut with Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3. But, after the Pahalgam attack, once again the Pakistani artists were not allowed to work in India, and the Diljit Dosanjh starrer was only released overseas.