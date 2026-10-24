Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Show Jump On Saturday?

Udta Teer Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer took an average opening at the box office and earned Rs. 4.10 crore net in India on the first day. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and now, all eyes are on Saturday's collection to see whether the film will be able to show a good jump at the box office or not.

As per early estimates, we can expect Udta Teer to collect around Rs. 5-6 crore at the box office on Saturday. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Udta Teer had generated a decent pre-release buzz, but the advance booking was disappointing. So, an average opening was expected. But, the movie clearly needs to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, to collect a decent amount during its first weekend.

What might work in the favour of Udta Teer is that next Friday no major Bollywood film is slated to release. So, until Ramayana releases on November 5, 2026, the Ayushmann starrer has a huge window to collect a good amount at the box office.

Udta Teer Budget

According to reports, Udta Teer is made on a budget of Rs. 65 crore. It is a high-budget film, so let's wait and watch whether it will become a hit or not.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."

