Twinkle Khanna recalls her first job: 'I used to deliver fish and prawns, people used to ask...'

Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed that her first job was delivering fish and prawns as she used to work at her grandmother's sister's fish company.

During a chat with actor-comedian Johnny Lever on Tweak India, Twinkle recalled her first job and said how people used to ask her 'Tu machhiwali hai kya?'

"I remember my first job was - I used to go and deliver fish and prawns. My grandmother’s sister had a fish company, her name is Macchiwala. That was my first job. When I used to tell someone, they would say, ‘Tu machhiwali hai? (Are you a fisherwoman)'," she said.

When Twinkle asked Johnny Lever to reveal the weirdest jobs he did before taking to comedy as a profession, the actor said that he used to sell pens on the streets and would mimic actors and the sale would be better.

Twinkle is quite active on Instagram and often treats her fans and followers with stunning pictures and hilarious videos. She is well-known for her witty one-liners and funny social media posts.

Twinkle's work front

Twinkle, veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter, made her acting debut with the film 'Barsaat' in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films like Mela, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dil Tera Deewana, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others.

Twinkle ventured into writing in 2015. She has three books to her credit -- 'Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'.