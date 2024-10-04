TV Actress Mahhi Vij Hospitalised Due To Chikungunya In Mumbai

Popular television actress Mahhi Vij has been hospitalised due to Chikungunya in Mumbai. On Thursday (October 3), the actress posted a picture of herself from the hospital. However, she did not reveal the real behind her hospitalisation.

According to media reports, Mahhi has been diagnosed with Chikungunya. In the photo which she shared on her Instagram story, the actress is seen sitting on the hospital bed with her back towards the camera. She did not write anything along with the photo.

Take a look:

Just a couple of weeks back, Mahhi shared a video in which she can be seen taking care of her ailing father. On September 19, she had also stated that the last 10 days were the 'toughest' days of her life and that she really wishes for her father to recover soon.

In this video, Mahhi is seen bathing her father, cutting his nails and taking care of him.

"These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father who is my pillar, does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable. Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to. I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids, a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help. I feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he will be as he was. My brave father 💪My everything. M gonna be there, I love you papa. Emotionally mentally exhausted but positive because I can see us winning, smiling, grinning. We will sail thru this," she wrote.

Mahhi has been a part of several TV shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu and more. She is married to actor and television host Jay Bhanushali. They have a daughter named Tara.