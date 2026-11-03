Tusshar Kapoor Gets ₹5 Crore Threat Call: 'They Have Done Better Than I Have Done'; When Ekta Kapoor Spoke About Father Jeetendra And Brother's Real Estate Business

Tusshar Kapoor Gets ₹5 Crore Threat Call | Instagram

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that actor Tusshar Kapoor received a threat call demanding Rs. 5 crore. The caller allegedly claimed that he was from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the Mumbai Crime Branch suspects the call may have been fake, and the caller was allegedly using the gang's name to intimidate the actor and extort money. Amid this, an old interview of Ekta Kapoor has gone viral, in which she had spoken about her father Jeetendra and brother Tusshar's real estate business.

Ekta Kapoor on family's real estate business

During a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ekta had said, "Their realty (real estate) business is something that I have invested in, but they have done better than I have done. Very few people know that my father and my brother are doing far better than I have done. They keep their numbers in check, their economics are right, they sell affordable housing."

Well, so Ekta, during the podcast, had revealed that her brother is not just an actor but also a businessman.

Tusshar Kapoor gets threat call after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Tusshar received a threat call days after Tiger Shroff's firing incident. Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu had taken responsibility for the incident, claiming to be associates of Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 22-year-old woman from Haryana in connection with Tiger's firing incident. Till now, 13 accused have been arrested in the firing case.

Tusshar Kapoor movies

This year, Tusshar was seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, and others in the lead roles. The film did decent business at the box office.

The actor's next film will be Golmaal 5, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Sharman Joshi. The movie is slated to release on January 8, 2027.