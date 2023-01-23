Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan's bail, quashing of FIR plea to be heard by Bombay HC on Jan 30

Tunisha Sharma and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Mumbai: Jailed actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in the abetment to suicide case of tv actor Tunisha Sharma, has filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court. He has also filed a petition to quash the FIR filed against him. The hearing is set for January 30.

Earlier on January 13, Sheezan's bail plea was rejected for not cooperating during custodial interrogation, deleting some WhatsApp chats and also allegedly for being in a position to threaten material witnesses if released on bail, a Palghar court had said.

The court had observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died." "After the two parted ways, Tunisha got stressed and depressed," the Court noted adding that the CCTV footage confirmed that Tunisha was last seen in Sheezan's room.

"If Sheezan is released on bail at this time, his release could affect the case proceedings, that's why Sheezan's bail petition stands cancelled," it added.

The suicide

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

