e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan's bail, quashing of FIR plea to be heard by Bombay HC on Jan 30

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan's bail, quashing of FIR plea to be heard by Bombay HC on Jan 30

Earlier on January 13, Sheezan's bail plea was rejected for not cooperating during custodial interrogation, deleting some WhatsApp chats and also allegedly for being in a position to threaten material witnesses if released on bail, a Palghar court had said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Tunisha Sharma and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan | Instagram
Follow us on

Mumbai: Jailed actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in the abetment to suicide case of tv actor Tunisha Sharma, has filed a bail plea in the Bombay High Court. He has also filed a petition to quash the FIR filed against him. The hearing is set for January 30.

Earlier on January 13, Sheezan's bail plea was rejected for not cooperating during custodial interrogation, deleting some WhatsApp chats and also allegedly for being in a position to threaten material witnesses if released on bail, a Palghar court had said.

Read Also
Tunisha Sharma Death: Mumbai court rejects Sheezan Khan's bail plea
article-image

The court had observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died." "After the two parted ways, Tunisha got stressed and depressed," the Court noted adding that the CCTV footage confirmed that Tunisha was last seen in Sheezan's room.

"If Sheezan is released on bail at this time, his release could affect the case proceedings, that's why Sheezan's bail petition stands cancelled," it added. 

The suicide

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul amid Tunisha Sharma suicide case
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan's bail, quashing of FIR plea to be heard by Bombay HC on Jan 30

Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan's bail, quashing of FIR plea to be heard by Bombay HC on Jan 30

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Guests to be served traditional South Indian cuisine on banana...

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Guests to be served traditional South Indian cuisine on banana...

'Who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment: Assam CM Sarma now clarifies he only knows stars of his time

'Who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment: Assam CM Sarma now clarifies he only knows stars of his time

Composed by the duo Dony and RaaGini, ‘Tere Naal’ becomes everyone’s ‘soul-favourite’...

Composed by the duo Dony and RaaGini, ‘Tere Naal’ becomes everyone’s ‘soul-favourite’...

Bombay HC asks police not to take action against Rakhi Sawant till Jan 24 in case filed by Sherlyn...

Bombay HC asks police not to take action against Rakhi Sawant till Jan 24 in case filed by Sherlyn...