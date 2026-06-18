'Tum Tumhare Raste, Main Apne': Suhasini Mulay Reveals The Thought Behind Marrying At 60; Recalls Mother's Hilarious Reaction |

Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay, known for films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, and Jodhaa Akbar, found love and got married at the age of 60. The National Award-winning actress believes in the mantra, "You are as old as you are in your brain." Reflecting on her decision to marry later in life, Suhasini revealed that she went ahead with it after considering the worst-case scenario. She also shared that her mother often told her, "Hamare hanth ki lagaam bhot saal pehle chor ke nikal gayi ho."

Speaking to Suhana Safar, Suhasini recalled questioning herself at the age of 60, "Kya abb 60 saal ki umar mein main apni zindagi ka rukh badalna chahti hoon?" She said that after giving it some thought, she considered the worst possible outcome. The actress shared, "I though worst case scenario kya hoga? shaadi karenge, nahi pategi, tum tumhare raste main apne raste." Suhasini said she got married knowing that if things did not work out, divorce would always remain an option.

The actress also remembered what her mother used to tell her. Suhasini said, "Meri to maa kehti thi ki tumhare jo hai hanth ke lagaam tum bhot saal pehle chor ke nikal gayi ho." She added that her mother would often ask her husband, Atul Gurtu, whether he was happy and doing okay. According to Suhasini, he would reassure her by saying, "Yes, yes. We are happy. Don't worry."

Talking about motherhood, Suhasini admitted that she was never ready to shift her focus from her career to raising children. Explaining why she chose not to have children, she said, "You can get rid of a husband but can never get rid of a kid." Elaborating further, she added, "Then aapka pura focus shift ho jata hai, career se kaam se apne bachon pe...main isme kuch galat nahi manti, par mahine kaha "Main nahi, never."

Suhasini further revealed that when she moved to Mumbai to pursue her career, she was clear that she would only marry or have children if she found a partner who could walk beside her as an equal, neither ahead of her nor behind her.