'Tum Hi Aana' song from 'Marjaavaan' will choke you with emotions

New Delhi: After impressing moviegoers with the high-octane trailer, makers of action-drama 'Marjaavaan' have released the first track from the film titled 'Tum Hi Aana'.

The song will tug your heartstrings as it is all about emotions and heartbreak.

The song begins with Sidharth who is in jail and missing his lover played by Tara Sutaria. He is seen reminiscing the good old times when he was with his partner.

In one of the scenes, the pair is seen dressed as bride and groom. However, it is not clear if they actually tie the knot or not. While in another scene, Sidharth shoots Tara with a gun, a scene that must have left the audience shocked.